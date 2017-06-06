USAT reports;

Russian hackers' election goal may have been swing state voter rolls

What was the end game of hackers and did they influence the election? Cyber security experts say the hacks could simply have been aimed at sowing distrust among the public about the outcome of the 2016 presidential race, a fear that was top of mind among secretaries of state and voting fairness organizations leading up to the November 8. Other possible scenarios include trying to keep voters off registrations lists or planting Trojan software programs in election networks to be used at a future date, say cyber security experts.

None of the techniques required for these hacks would be especially hard for a reasonably sophisticated nation state, said Alex Halderman, a nationally known expert on electronic voting and voting system security at the University of Michigan.

In this case, the Russians identified staff at VR Systems that provided consulting and support services to local election entities across the United States, The Intercept reported. Posing as staff at those vendors, local election workers were sent carefully-faked phishing emails that contained malware hidden in a Microsoft Word document. When the worker opened the document, that allowed the attackers to gain a beachhead in multiple election jurisdiction networks.

VR Systems did not respond to a USA TODAY request for comment Tuesday.

The NSA report appears to be confirmation that Russian interference in the U.S. 2016 election went well beyond email leaks and information-centric attacks. It shows that the Russians, specifically the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate, was trying to attack the machinery of the election itself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that his country has never engaged in hacking other nations' elections, but did say that it was possible that hackers with "patriotic leanings" might try to fight those who spoke badly of Russia, the Associated Press reported.

One possibility affecting voter registration rolls would not be difficult, say experts. While election systems are usually county or even municipality-based in the United States, under federal law each state must create a state-wide list of potential voters. Disruptions to those lists could have been used to launch large scale purging of voter rolls, said Harri Hursti, a co-founder of Nordic Innovation Labs, which provides cyber audits of election systems.

As most polling places only keep a limited number of provisional ballots on hand, it could have resulted in a meaningful number of voters being unable to cast their ballots, said Hursti, who in 2005 showed it was possible to hack into a Diebold voting machine and change vote tallies, a technique now known as "the Hursti Hack."