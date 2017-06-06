NYT reports;

Led by Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Surges to Unfamiliar Spot: No. 1 in Prime Time

The last time that MSNBC was No. 1 in prime-time cable news, Bill Clinton was president, Madonna led the Billboard charts and "Friends" still ran new episodes on TV.

Seventeen years and a few rebrandings later, the network is back on top — buoyed by a surge of interest in news and the channel's stable of reliably liberal anchors, like Rachel Maddow, who have found their groove amid a time of intense anxiety for the political left.

The MSNBC resurgence — in May, it beat its rivals for the highest prime-time viewership on weeknights in the critical 25-to-54 age demographic, up an astounding 118 percent from a year earlier — is part of a newly shifting landscape in television news, and within the channel itself.

When Andrew Lack became chairman of NBC News in 2015, he announced his intent to shift MSNBC away from Keith Olbermann-style bloviation and toward nonpartisan, straight-ahead news gathering.

Mr. Olbermann may be long gone. Yet the network's rise has relied largely on its sharply opinionated commentary, with Ms. Maddow moving to No. 1 in prime time on the strength of monologues devoted to President Trump's ties to Russia, and with Lawrence O'Donnell speaking openly about impeachment.