AP Video: Iranian Parliament, Tehran Shrine Attacked

By Kenm77
Wed Jun 7, 2017 2:51 AM
AP reports;

Islamic State claims attacks on Iran parliament, shrine

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed a pair of attacks Wednesday on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which have killed two security guards and wounded more than 30 people, with the siege at the legislature still underway.

It marks the first attack in Iran claimed by the extremist group, which is at war with Iranian-backed forces in Syria and Iraq. In a message posted through its Aamaq News Agency, the IS group claimed its fighters were behind the assaults.

Iranian state-run media reports that armed men attacked Iran's parliament today, and at least one attacker blew himself up. The shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini was also attacked. Early reports say at least one person is dead and about a dozen hurt. (June 7)
AP

