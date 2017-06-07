Trump's infrastructure plan: How "private" will he go?

Politico reports;

As President Donald Trump unveils elements of his infrastructure plan this week, Democrats are attacking it as a betrayal of basic government responsibilities. This “privatization,” as they call it, would sell out rural America and allow companies to exploit public assets like roads and bridges.

But a close look at Trump’s proposal—at least what we know of it so far—reveals a plan that rests not on privatization but on public-private partnerships. The two ideas sound similar but are actually very different, and understanding the differences is critical to accomplishing Trump’s goal of modernizing and upgrading America’s infrastructure.

The Trump administration has proposed using $200 billion in federal monies to leverage an additional $800 billion from the private sector. It’s an ambitious proposal, one that, if successful, could permanently change the landscape of America. The government can reap huge benefits from public-private partnerships—but only if they are structured correctly. All too often, though, government officials lack the knowledge and experience necessary to negotiate good deals, ultimately costing taxpayers millions, if not billions, of dollars. In their attacks, Democrats may be misusing the word “privatization” when describing Trump’s infrastructure plan but the risks they describe are very real.

Traditionally, the term “privatization” means the outright sale of a public asset or service to a private company. It’s a permanent transfer of infrastructure, with no term limits or expectations of management oversight. The government accepts payment and walks away with its only roles being enforcement of rules and regulations.