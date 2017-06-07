Trump to nominate Christopher Wray to head FBI - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump will nominate Christopher Wray to be the next director of the FBI, he announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.

"I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," the president wrote online.

Wray served as an assistant attorney general from 2003 to 2005 during the tenure of former President George W. Bush. He is currently a partner at the law firm King & Spalding, where he chairs its special matters and government investigations practice group.

Trump has been in search of a new head for the FBI since last month, when he fired then-Director James Comey.