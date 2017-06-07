The Trump White House is really hanging Jeff Sessions out to dry - Vox

Vox reports;

Jeff Sessions is still President Trump’s attorney general. But does Trump have confidence in him? No one in the White House is willing to say.

Sessions was an early Trump backer and, for a long time, one of Trump’s most trusted advisers.

But according to reports that have surfaced over the past few days, Trump has been mad at Sessions ever since the attorney general decided, in February, to recuse himself from the federal investigation of ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. At some point, according to a report in the Washington Post, the tension was so bad that Sessions offered to resign; Trump didn’t accept.

All the behind-the-scenes drama has come out belatedly, after the president brought his dissatisfaction with Sessions out into the open himself on Monday. In a series of tweets, Trump blamed the Department of Justice for “watering down” his travel ban.

At a press conference Tuesday, Sean Spicer refused to answer a question about whether Trump still had confidence in Sessions. The White House didn’t reply to follow-ups Tuesday night. In Washington, traditionally, those are signs that someone is in very big trouble.

Trump’s communications team has a good reason not to answer any questions along these lines: The last time a White House staffer attested to reporters that Trump had full confidence in a top official, the staffer was senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and the official was National Security Adviser Mike Flynn — and Flynn proceeded to get fired hours after she said it.

The president is mercurial, and the only person who can really know when Trump has confidence in someone is Trump.

Politicians, even Trump, often ignore press questions in these situations. But sometimes they don’t. Trump had an opportunity to make sure everyone knew he had full confidence in his attorney general; he didn’t take it.