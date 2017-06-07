Justice Dept. halts settlements funding outside groups| Reuters

Reuters reports;

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said it is barring legal settlements in federal investigations that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than to those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, announcing a change that could impact banks and other corporations, said in a statement that settlement payments must be directed to victims impacted by the defendants' actions and then to the federal government. It was the latest action by the Republican Trump administration to end policies from the previous Democratic Obama administration.

Such agreements were a feature of several U.S. settlements with banks in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Under former President Barack Obama, the Justice Department aimed to hold banks accountable for shoddy securities that contributed to the U.S. housing market collapse. From 2013 to 2016, the department reached $46 billion in settlements with U.S. banks that in part directed funds to approved housing aid and other related groups.

In Obama's final weeks in office, the department sued Barclays PLC (BARC.L) over similar claims.

"In recent years the Department of Justice has sometimes required or encouraged defendants to make these payments to third parties as a condition of settlement," Sessions said a statement. "We are ending this practice and ensuring that settlement funds are only used to compensate victims, redress harm, and punish and deter unlawful conduct."