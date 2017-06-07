Fake news planted by Russia included false comments that were critical of Trump... hoping to provoke a reaction

Twitter image: Caroline O.‏ @RVAwonk

Reuters reports;

How Saudi Arabia and allies strong-armed Qatar, blindsided U.S.

One of the first signs of the crisis in which four Arab states have cut ties with Qatar came in a phone call from an anxious government adviser to a Reuters journalist early on May 24.

In the 6.00 a.m. call, he denied Qatar's emir made comments reported by the state-run news agency criticizing hostility to Iran, sympathizing with three Islamist groups, accusing Saudi Arabia of adopting an extremist ideology that fosters terrorism and suggesting Donald Trump may not last long as U.S. president.

The adviser repeated a statement released hours earlier which said the news agency had been hacked, seeming unaware that Reuters had already reported the denial.

The unusual timing of the call and the adviser's haste to get the message across pointed to Qatar's deep concern about the impact the remarks attributed to the emir could have.

As anger mounted in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar's foreign minister tried to limit the fallout.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told a news conference that Qatar, host to the biggest U.S. military base in the Middle East, wanted to maintain brotherly ties with its powerful neighbors in a region critical to world energy supplies.

To outside observers, it was unclear whether the Qatar News Agency had indeed been hacked or whether an editor had published remarks which the emir later regretted saying.

But to Qatar's neighbors the question was irrelevant: the comments reflected the broad lines of Qatar's independent-minded foreign policy, which critics say has destabilized the region through its alliance with Islamist armed groups and cordial ties with Iran.