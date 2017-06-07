Trump aides tell him to keep Sessions as U.S. attorney general: sources| Reuters

Reuters reports;

Aides to President Donald Trump are urging him not to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions despite rifts between the two men, sources familiar with internal White House conversations said on Wednesday.

Media reports that Sessions recently offered to resign surfaced earlier this week. They added to pressure on Trump as former FBI Director James Comey, who was abruptly fired from his post last month, prepared to testify in Congress on Thursday about his interactions with the president.

Trump did not accept Sessions' resignation offer and is now being advised to keep his attorney general in place, at least for the time being, two source said.

Political and legal advisers inside the White House have told Trump over the past month that firing Sessions would create another political fire storm and make it more difficult to fill key jobs inside his administration, the sources said on the condition of anonymity.

"That's the advice he's been given. But he might not listen to that advice," one of the sources said.

A spokeswoman at the Justice Department declined to comment, and the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly shrugged off advice from close aides.