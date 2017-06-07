Gianforte apologizes for "assault" on reporter - Axios

Axios reports;
Greg Gianforte, the incoming Montana Rep., has apologized for his "assault" on Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs on the eve of the election, and donated $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists. He still faces a misdemeanor assault charge.
From his statement: "My physical response to your legitimate question was unprofessional, unacceptable, and unlawful... notwithstanding anyone's statements to the contrary, you did not initiate any physical contact with me, and I had no right to assault you."
Flashback: Gianforte's campaign released a statement on the night of the incident claiming Jacobs had been "aggressive" and spun both men to the ground.
From Jacobs' statement: "I have accepted Mr Gianforte's apology and his willingness to take responsibility for his actions and statements."
