Comey's devastating indictment of President Donald Trump - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The fired FBI director’s aw-shucks demeanor did little to mask his barbed accusations.

He presented himself as anything but a fearsome G-man. He wondered what he might have done differently “if I were stronger.” He confessed that he had hustled his adversary off the phone in “kind of a slightly cowardly way” to avoid refusing his demands. He was “worried very much” about being in the mold of his most infamous predecessor, J. Edgar Hoover, by seeming to hold his superior hostage over salacious allegations about his sex life.

But in more than two hours of steady, soft-spoken Senate testimony, former FBI Director James Comey nevertheless delivered a quietly devastating indictment of President Donald Trump, confiding that he had kept contemporaneous notes of their every conversation for one overriding and unflinching reason: “I was honestly concerned that he might lie.”

Comey’s testimony may or may not go down in the annals of great Washington scandals. His Republican interlocutors on the Senate Intelligence Committee succeeded in eliciting his repeated confirmation that, so far as he knew, Trump has never been personally under FBI investigation for possible collusion with the Russians -- or anything else, for that matter. Further, Comey repeatedly conceded that neither Trump’s efforts to get him to confirm that fact publicly, nor the president’s single request to back off investigating the Russia-related activities of the fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, had ever impeded the ongoing inquiry that is now in the hands of special counsel Robert Mueller.

But Comey’s appearance Thursday will certainly rank with the great self-deprecating performances of past witnesses like Col. Oliver North in the Iran-Contra scandal, or Sen. Sam Ervin, the chairman of the Watergate select committee, who liked to insist that he was “just a country lawyer.” In his own telling, Comey was just an ordinary guy doing his job in extraordinary circumstances, a bona fide Eagle Scout who, gosh darn it, is far too modest to say so out loud.

“My mother raised me not to say things like this about myself, so I’m not gonna,” Comey said when Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-New Mex.) asked him whether he wanted to say anything about why people should believe him and not the president. Similarly, Comey said he would have to leave it to others to say whether the president had obstructed justice.

Yet the damage was already done. Comey had not finished testifying before the deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was moved to insist, “I can definitively say the president is not a liar. I think it's frankly insulting.” Such protestations from any White House are never a good thing. (See Richard Nixon’s, “I am not a crook,” and Bill Clinton’s, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky,” just for starters).

In fact, Comey’s testimony repeatedly and emphatically contradicted Trump’s account of events on multiple points: It was Trump, he said, not himself who asked to have a dinner on Jan. 27 (he had to break a date with his wife to do so), at which the president then demanded Comey’s “loyalty.” Contrary to Trump’s public insistence that he never asked Comey to back off the Flynn investigation, Comey testified that on Valentine’s Day the president cleared the Oval Office of the attorney general and other officials and then did just that.