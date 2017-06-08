Al Jazeera TV says it is combating hack, all entities operational: source| Reuters

Reuters reports;

Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combating a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.

"There were attempts made on the cyber security of Al Jazeera but we are combating them and currently all our entities are operational," said a senior employee who declined to be named.

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states which accuse it of ties to terrorism, in a row that is endangering stability in the region.

Al Jazeera's English- and Arabic-language channels and its websites appeared to be still functioning on Thursday after the network tweeted it was "under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms".

A later tweet said Doha-based media platforms were undergoing "continual hacking attempts".

It was the third reported hack of Qatari organizations in the last 14 months.