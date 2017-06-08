The UK election exit polls show a "hung parliament." Here's what that means. - Vox

Vox reports;

This would be an absolute shock.

The exit polls for Thursday’s UK general election show that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative party, which controlled the government prior to the election, will lose 17 seats in parliament — while the opposition Labour Party, and led by far-left firebrand Jeremy Corbyn, will gain 34 seats.

This is a big, big deal. If it’s right, it means the UK will have what’s called a “hung parliament” once you factor in third parties. This means no party will control an outright majority of seats in Parliament (326 out of 650), which means it’s not obvious who the prime minister will be going forward. May is likely to keep control of the government — but Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn can’t be ruled out.

Exit poll: HUNG PARLIAMENT

Tories - 314 (-17)

Labour - 266 (+34)

SNP - 34 (-22)

Lib Dems 14 (+6)

Plaid - 3

Green - 1

UKIP - 0

The exit polls are generally considered quite accurate in the UK — unlike the preelection polls, which have a long history of mistakes. Data provided by the Financial Times shows that the exits have been really close for the past five elections. So while these results aren’t definitive — there could be some surprise error this year — there’s good reason to take them seriously.

And what they’re showing is a stunning Labour come-from-behind surge, throwing the entire UK political system into chaos in the midst of the Brexit negotiations and at a time of unprecedented tensions in the broader Western alliance pegged to President Donald Trump.

“This suggests that there will be some instability — and it will be hard for the UK government to negotiate a position on Brexit,” says Tony Travers, director of the London School of Economics’ Institute of Public Affairs.