BBC Breaking News: "With 300+ seats declared, BBC new forecast"

BBC UK Election projection; (10:40pm, Eastern US)

WSJ reports;

Pro-EU Voters Make Their Voices Heard, Poll Suggests

Liberal Democrats, who support staying in the bloc, were projected to turn in a surprisingly strong showing

Brexit-supporting British tabloids dubbed them “Re-moaners”—supporters of staying in the European Union who had struggled to come to terms with the result of last year’s Brexit referendum.

An exit poll following Thursday’s national election suggested there might be more of them than pollsters thought.

The Liberal Democrats, the only party in Britain’s national election to suggest the country would be better off if it remained within the EU, were projected to win 14 seats, according to an exit poll sponsored by British broadcasters. If that prediction was borne out in the final results, the party would add six seats to its existing tally of eight, marking its best performance in a national election since 2010.

The potential gain is larger than many pollsters predicted. The party had been struggling in opinion polls before the vote, rarely polling higher than 7% or 8%, a similar share to what it picked up in the previous election in 2015.

Surveys had suggested that opponents of Brexit had resigned themselves to the result of last year’s referendum, when Britons voted 52% to 48% to leave the EU. A May survey of more than 5,000 voters by polling firm YouGov PLC found that about half of those who voted to remain in June 2016 believed the government had a duty to implement the public’s decision.

YouGov’s research suggested the main beneficiaries of this trend appeared to be the ruling Conservatives, who were picking up many of this new group as well as hard-core Brexit voters who had previously been drawn to the anti-EU UK Independence Party.