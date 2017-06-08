NYT: For Trump, the 'Cloud' Just Grew That Much Darker

NYT reports;

For Trump, the 'Cloud' Just Grew That Much Darker

WASHINGTON — Upset about the investigation into Russian interference in last year's election, President Trump sought relief from James B. Comey, then the F.B.I. director. By Mr. Comey's account, Mr. Trump asked him to help "lift the cloud."

But thanks to Mr. Trump's own actions, the cloud darkened considerably on Thursday and now seems likely to hover over his presidency for months, if not years, to come.

Rather than relieve the pressure, Mr. Trump's decision to fire Mr. Comey has generated an even bigger political and legal threat. In his anger at Mr. Comey for refusing to publicly disclose that the president was not personally under investigation, legal experts said, Mr. Trump may have actually made himself the target of an investigation.

While delivered in calm, deliberate and unemotional terms, Mr. Comey's testimony on Thursday was almost certainly the most damning j'accuse moment by a senior law enforcement official against a president in a generation. In a Capitol Hill hearing room, the astonishing tableau unfolded of a former F.B.I. director accusing the White House of "lies, plain and simple" and asserting that when the president suggested dropping an investigation into his former national security adviser, "I took it as a direction."