The UK election has resulted in a hung parliament, with no single party winning a majority

Election gamble leaves 'strong and stable' British PM anything but

Without the desired larger majority, May -- if she stays on -- will now be in the thrall of two wings of her party that oppose her plans to leave the European Union: "purists" who want a clean break with the bloc and "remainers" who are pressing for closer ties, two Conservative sources said.

That throws into doubt the complex talks on Britain's departure from the EU that are due to begin in just 10 days.

"We overestimated our match-fit status. We overestimated the campaign team at the top. We believed the polls and we were cocky," said one senior Conservative source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Instead of betting on the size of the majority, party insiders were now putting money on when the prime minister would quit, less than a year after she was propelled into Downing Street following Britain's shock decision to exit the EU.

"It will be interesting to see who is left standing. Cat fight deluxe," the source told Reuters.