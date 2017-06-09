Exclusive: Deutsche Bank says privacy laws prevent Trump financial disclosures| Reuters

Reuters reports;

Deutsche Bank AG is not allowed to share information it may have about President Donald Trump's finances and his possible ties to Russia despite a request from U.S. lawmakers, the German lender told Congress on Thursday.

In a letter to five House Democrats, Germany's largest bank said it was barred from sharing information about Trump's finances due to U.S. privacy laws.

"We hope that you will understand Deutsche Bank's need to respect the boundaries that Congress and the courts have set in an effort to protect confidential information," lawyers for the bank from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld wrote in the letter.

Deutsche's correspondence follows a May 23 request from Maxine Waters, ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, and four peers, requesting information about the Republican president.

Waters' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, the lawmakers asked Deutsche Bank to share what it might know about Trump's real-estate business and whether the president had financial backing from Russia.