What Theresa May's Drubbing Means for Brexit - WSJ

WSJ reports;

In the U.K. election, no clear result looks a good result if it means a less harsh Brexit—a big “if.”

Prime Minister Theresa May’s tenuous grip on power following an embarrassing loss of seats in parliament severely dents her ability to lay down ultimatums in the Brexit talks. “No deal is better than a bad deal,” Mrs. May has often said. She can no longer threaten to walk away when she has no certainty that parliament will back her up.

No deal and a hard break with the EU would cost Britain trade in goods and services with its biggest partner. A weak U.K. government makes the talks a more complicated balancing act between domestic and European aims and probably means a less drastic break. That helps explain why the pound hasn’t fallen further on the result and remains higher than it was before the election was called in April.

To stay in power, the Conservatives will be relying heavily on the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which is pro-Brexit in character, but still wants free movement of people and goods with the Republic of Ireland (a full EU member), access to some EU funding and protection for its farmers. In other words, something not far from current arrangements.

But even with the DUP’s 10 members of parliament, Mrs. May will enjoy the slimmest of majorities, just three more than the halfway mark of 326 seats needed for a basic majority.

That thin cushion leaves her vulnerable to sabotage from the rabidly anti-EU wing of her own party, so in practice support from Labour and other opposition parties will be required to ratify a Brexit deal.