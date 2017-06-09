Trump won't say if Comey conversations were taped

AP reports;

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump refused Friday to say whether his private conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey were taped — a matter at the heart of conflicting accounts of what passed between them — and asserted that nothing in Comey’s testimony to the Senate showed collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice.

“He’s a leaker,” Trump said dismissively. “Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction.” He further denied ever asking Comey for his “loyalty,” contradicting Comey’s detailed allegations. “No I didn’t say that,” Trump stated abruptly, taking questions after meeting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Earlier, Trump, who had refrained from tweeting all day Thursday — even as Comey accused his administration of spreading “lies” and suggested Trump had attempted to influence the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — struck back in an early-morning tweet.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” Trump wrote, suggesting that Comey, who was under oath at the hearing, had committed perjury.

Trump also seized on Comey’s revelation that he had directed a friend to release memos he’d written documenting his conversations with the president to a reporter.

“...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Trump wrote at 6:10 a.m.

Trump also retweeted a comment from attorney Alan Dershowitz, who had written: “We should stop talking about obstruction of justice. No plausible case. We must distinguish crimes from” political “sins.”

Although Comey refused to say to senators whether he thought Trump had obstructed justice, he suggested that matter would be considered by the special prosecutor recently appointed to investigate links between Trump associates and Russians — hardly a statement of vindication for the president.

Trump faced journalists at the White House on Friday afternoon in a joint news conference with the president of Romania, a NATO partner. Before that, he spoke at the Transportation Department about his plan for improving the country’s roads and bridges.

Trump had stayed unusually quiet on Thursday, refraining from weighing in on the testimony gripping the country both on Twitter and at several public appearances. Instead, Trump let his lawyer do the talking for him.

But the self-imposed silence didn’t last.