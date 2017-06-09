Trump just committed to NATO's Article 5. Finally. - Vox

Vox reports;

“I'm committing the United States — and have committed — but I'm committing the United States to Article 5.”

President Trump stunned both his own aides and the leaders of America’s closest allies late last month when he departed from his prepared remarks and cut a sentence explicitly saying that he was committed to the mutual defense provision at the heart of the NATO military alliance.

On Friday he went off-script again — but this time to casually say that he was, in fact, committed to Article 5 of the NATO charter. That completed a stunning transformation for Trump, who began his campaign for the presidency by trashing NATO as obsolete only to now say he sees it as a capable military partner and would come to the defense of any member nation attacked by Russia.

“I'm committing the United States — and have committed -- but I'm committing the United States to Article 5,” Trump said in a press conference alongside visiting Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis.

NATO allies — and Trump’s own staff — would be forgiven for feeling a sense of whiplash after Trump’s changes-of-mind on the alliance’s relevance over the last two years.

Still, they are surely glad the president of the United States has come around to fully endorse NATO’s main reason for being.