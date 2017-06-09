President Trump Says He'd Testify Under Oath About James Comey - The Atlantic

The Atlantic;

“One hundred percent,” the president replied when a reporter asked if he’d be willing to contradict his fired FBI director under penalty of perjury.

A defiant President Trump on Friday said he’d be willing to testify under oath about his conversations with the FBI director he fired, James Comey.

“One hundred percent,” the president quickly replied at a Rose Garden press conference when Jonathan Karl of ABC News asked him whether he’d be willing to contradict Comey under oath. Trump specifically disputed Comey’s assertions before the Senate Intelligence Committee that the president demanded his loyalty and asked him to drop the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn, his former national-security adviser.

“Think about it, I hardly know the man,” Trump said. “It doesn’t make sense. I didn’t say that.”

Like so many of this president’s press conferences, Trump’s first in-person response to Comey’s dramatic testimony had a bizarre quality. The president again lashed out at the media and blamed Democrats for a hearing that was called by a Republican-led committee. He continued to dangle the possibility that he has “tapes” of his conversations at the White House by refusing repeated attempts by reporters to confirm or deny their existence. “Well, I’ll tell you about that sometime in the near future,” Trump said.