Trump Says He Backed Saudi-Led Diplomatic Isolation of Qatar - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports;

President Donald Trump said he backed a Saudi Arabia-led movement to diplomatically isolate Qatar, charging that the country had long supported terrorist groups.

“The nation of Qatar unfortunately has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level,” Trump said Friday at a White House news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. “We had a decision to make. Do we take the easy road, or do we finally take a hard but necessary action?”

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt announced they were closing all land, sea and air borders to protest Qatari support for extremist groups including Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Trump said the ”nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar over its behavior.” He “decided” after consultation with his national security advisers that “the time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding. They have to end that funding,” he said.

That diplomatic action has created a crisis for the oil-rich emirate that hosts a pair of U.S. military command posts and more than 10,000 American service personnel. U.S. efforts to combat Islamic State terrorists are organized out of a $60 million center in the country.

Earlier this week, Trump invited the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Bin Al Thani to the White House, telling the leader he would help resolve the dispute. He also called King Salman of Saudi Arabia, saying that cooperation among gulf nations was “critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability,” according to a White House statement.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking shortly before Trump, had taken a more conciliatory tone than the president, calling for an easing of the isolation and saying it had hindered the fight against Islamic State.