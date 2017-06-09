The problem with Trump's idea of loyalty, explained by psychologists - Vox

Vox reports;

Trump demanded personal loyalty from former FBI Director James Comey. That was a mistake.

During a tension-filled dinner at the White House in January, after meeting the FBI director he would eventually oust for only the second time, President Donald Trump repeatedly pleaded for Jim Comey’s loyalty, as if gaining loyalty was like borrowing a pencil, something you could simply ask for.

“The President said, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,’” according to Comey’s prepared testimony, released ahead of his Thursday Senate hearing on his role in the Russia investigation. “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed,” Comey added. “We simply looked at each other in silence.”

That was only the first of several times the topic of loyalty came up between the two men, according to Comey’s retelling of their encounters. And that was only the first of several times Comey would have to find a way to duck Trump’s ask. (Trump’s lawyers deny that the President demanded loyalty of the former FBI boss.)

In some circumstances, asking outright for someone’s loyalty is a tactic that can work. Psychologists know people can have a really hard time saying no when something’s directly asked of them, particularly when the person doing the asking is in a position of power. Requesting loyalty can also be a useful sorting mechanism: Trump’s outrageous asks can help him anticipate who may actually be willing to be loyal to him. (Comey was fired a few months after that dinner, in May.)

But Trump clearly failed to win Comey’s loyalty. One reason is obvious: The FBI’s independence is sacred, and Trump’s ask of Comey was a dramatic departure from how the FBI and the president typically interact. Trump might have also misjudged Comey’s sense of duty.

But there’s more to it. We asked a few psychologists to weigh in on why Trump’s demands for loyalty failed in this case. They explained that Trump made two big mistakes.