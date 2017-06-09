The Spectator Index ‏ @spectatorindex

Why all the interest in QATAR...

- World's 3rd largest gas reserves

- Wealthiest country in world on per capita basis

- Japan, S Korea, India largest trade partners

AP reports;

Trump slams Qatar for funding terror as Tillerson urges calm

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary broadside against a key U.S. partner, President Donald Trump lambasted Qatar on Friday for funding terrorism “at a very high level” and insisted that it stop. “No more funding,” the president said.

Trump’s condemnation contradicted the message delivered by his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who had urged Qatar’s neighbors to ease their blockade while calling for “calm and thoughtful dialogue.” Only an hour later, Tillerson sat in the front row in the Rose Garden as Trump enthusiastically embraced the move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others to punish Qatar.

“The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level,” Trump said, echoing an allegation the Saudi-led group has used to justify cutting diplomatic ties to the tiny gas-rich kingdom. “We have to stop the funding of terrorism.”

Despite Tillerson’s call for there to be “no further escalation,” Trump’s sharp comments were likely to further embolden Saudi Arabia and the others in their bid to isolate Qatar. The State Department had said the U.S. learned only at the last minute about the Arab nations’ plan to cut ties. But Trump said that he, Tillerson and military leaders had decided during Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia last month that a public rebuke was needed.

“The time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding — they have to end that funding — and its extremist ideology in terms of funding,” Trump said. Though the president said others, too, were guilty of supporting terrorism, he said he would not name them.

In a day of mixed messages and chaotic diplomacy, Tillerson emphasized the economic, humanitarian and military damage he said the blockade was inflicting. He said families were being separated, children removed from school and Qataris forced to deal with food shortages.