Qatar's Ambassador to the U.S. has resorted to reaching Trump on Twitter

Trump response: “The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level”...

The fact: Historically, Qatar has been a strong US ally who hosts our largest military base in the region, the Pentagon has recently praised Qatar.

The motive: Qatar has the 3rd largest reserves of oil in the world.

The intrigue: Reported Russian backed hacking of Qatar and secret Trump-Arab planning...

The confusion: AP reports;

As Tillerson calls for calm, Trump calls out Qatar on terror

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure on Qatar to stop what he calls a “high level” of financial support of terrorism, even as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tries to calm the worst diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf in years. Trump’s demand that there be “no more funding” by Qatar for extremists groups contradicted the message delivered Friday by Tillerson, who had urged Qatar’s neighbors to ease their blockade while calling for “calm and thoughtful dialogue.” Only an hour later, Tillerson sat in the front row in the Rose Garden as Trump enthusiastically embraced the move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others to punish Qatar. “The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level,” Trump said, echoing an allegation the Saudi-led group has used to justify cutting diplomatic ties to the tiny gas-rich country. “We have to stop the funding of terrorism.” Despite Tillerson’s plea for “no further escalation,” Trump’s sharp comments were likely to further embolden Saudi Arabia and the others in their bid to isolate Qatar. The State Department had said the U.S. learned only at the last minute about the Arab nations’ plan to cut ties. But Trump said that he, Tillerson and military leaders had decided during Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia last month that a public rebuke was needed. “The time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding — they have to end that funding — and its extremist ideology in terms of funding,” Trump said. Though the president said others, too, were guilty of supporting terrorism, he said he would not name them.

