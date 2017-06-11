Trump reportedly postpones U.K. visit, fearing protests - WH denial edition

The continuing Trump commitment to create chaos and confusion...

Axios reports;

Donald Trump's state visit to the U.K. is expected to be pushed back because Trump was concerned about widespread protests, the Guardian reports.

Trump initially accepted Prime Minister Theresa May's invitation to visit later this year, but told in a recent phone call that he he doesn't want to visit "until the British public supports him coming," per the Guardian.

Protests would be a certainty if Trump were to visit the U.K., where he is a highly divisive figure. He was widely criticized after attacking London's mayor over his response to the recent terror attack, and the U.K. Parliament debated a petition to ban him from the country during the campaign over his proposed Muslim ban.

Update: The White House has issued a denial — "The President has tremendous respect for Prime Minister May. That subject never came up on the call" — but said no date had been set for the trip (via the Times' Rhys Blakely).

Worth noting: The U.K. is in a state of political turmoil after May lost her governing majority last week in a snap election she herself called. Given Trump's unpopularity in the U.K., and May's tenuous position, she would likely be wary of hosting him. If the visit is delayed or even canceled it should not be assumed to be entirely Trump's decision.

U.K. opposition leader responds:

Jeremy Corbyn @jeremycorbyn

Cancellation of President Trump's State Visit is welcome, especially after his attack on London's mayor & withdrawal from #ParisClimateDeal.