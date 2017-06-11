Iran Sent Food to Qatar Amid Middle East Rift - WSJ

Qatar Intrigue...

Stakes: The 3rd largest oil reserve in the world.

WSJ reports;

Iran has sent hundreds of tons of food to Qatar in recent days, Iranian officials said Sunday, the first significant sign that the Islamic Republic is trying to insert itself into the worst political break in decades between some of the U.S.’s closest Middle Eastern allies.

The food was meant to help relieve Qatar from its economic isolation after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Doha and closed their air, sea and land borders to the tiny Persian Gulf country, where the U.S. has its largest military base in the Middle East.

Iran has sent at least four planeloads of fruits and vegetables to Qatar since the Arab nations’ rift with Doha last week, a spokesman for Iran Air said, according to the semiofficial Fars News Agency. The report couldn’t be independently confirmed.