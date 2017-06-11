Comey's testimony became a pop culture phenomenon. Trump has no one but himself to blame. - Vox

Vox reports;

The President Trump reality show finally got its reunion special with Comey’s testimony

Before President Donald Trump, Senate hearings were usually confined to the dustiest corners of C-SPAN, where only the most dedicated wonks would bother to find them.

But 139 days into one of the most turbulent presidencies in American history, the sight of an aggressively stone-faced man giving testimony at 10 am on a Thursday aired across news channels to millions of viewers and snarky tweets. The days leading up to the hearing were marked by breathless speculation as to who would show up, whether or not the president would join in the live-tweeting, and which moment might be the one to blow everything wide open.

James Comey’s testimony, in other words, became a bonafide cultural event — and at this point, that’s hardly a surprise.