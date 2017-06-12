NYT: Democrats in Split-Screen: The Base Wants It All. The Party Wants to Win.

NYT reports;

Democrats in Split-Screen: The Base Wants It All. The Party Wants to Win

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Democrats are facing a widening breach in their party, as liberal activists dream of transforming the health care system and impeaching President Trump, while candidates in hard-fought elections ask wary voters merely for a fresh chance at governing.

The growing tension between the party's ascendant militant wing and Democrats competing in conservative-leaning terrain, was on vivid, split-screen display over the weekend. In Chicago, Senator Bernie Sanders led a revival-style meeting of his progressive devotees, while in Atlanta, Democrats made a final push to seize a traditionally Republican congressional district.

It may be essential for Democrats to reconcile the party's two clashing impulses if they are to retake the House of Representatives in 2018. In a promising political environment, a drawn-out struggle over Democratic strategy and ideology could spill into primary elections and disrupt the party's path to a majority.

On the one hand, progressives are more emboldened than they have been in decades, galvanized by Mr. Sanders's unexpected successes in 2016 and empowered by the surge of grass-roots energy dedicated to confronting an unpopular president and pushing the party leftward.

Mr. Sanders rallied his youthful, often-raucous coalition Saturday night at a gathering named the "People's Summit," where supporters hailed him in worshipful language. One Colorado couple hauled a small banner through the hangar-size McCormick Place, pleading with Mr. Sanders, a still-independent Vermont senator, to create a new "People's Party."

Mr. Sanders and many attendees enthused over the surprise showing of the British Labour Party, under the left-wing leader Jeremy Corbyn, in last week's election. Democrats can electrify voters, they warned, only by embracing the Sanders agenda of universal health care, free college tuition and full employment.

Speaking for just under an hour, Mr. Sanders — who was met with chants of "Bernie, Bernie" and pleas of "2020!" — crowed that while he may have lost the 2016 primary, "we have won the battle of ideas and we are continuing to win that battle."

He assailed President Trump in blistering terms, but earned some of his loudest cheers for attacking the party whose nomination he sought last year. "The current model and the current strategy of the Democratic Party is an absolute failure," Mr. Sanders said to booming applause, arguing that Democrats need "fundamental change."

"The Democratic Party must finally understand which side it is on," he said.