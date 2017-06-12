Sessions getting sucked further into Trump's Russia mess - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The attorney general is set to appear before his former colleagues after Comey hinted at more ‘problematic’ issues with Sessions and Russia.

Jeff Sessions took a gamble when he became the first senator to endorse Donald Trump for president in February of last year. Now, with Trump’s administration awash in scandal, he’s set to face his former colleagues to answer for his role in the controversy around connections between Trump’s associates and Moscow.

For Sessions, it’s a rapid backslide from the position he was in after Trump’s inauguration, when he was seen as a central figure in the president’s efforts to crack down on immigration and carry out Trump’s larger “America First” agenda.

Sessions on Tuesday will return to the Capitol to talk to the Senate Intelligence Committee in a surprise appearance announced over the weekend, although it remains unclear whether he’ll testify in an open setting.

Nonetheless, the trip comes just days after former FBI Director James Comey cryptically testified that he knew details about the attorney general before his recusal from the Russia probe that would make his involvement in the Russia probe “problematic.”

“It was a tantalizing clue that there may be other complicating issues connecting the attorney general to the ongoing investigation,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said in an interview.