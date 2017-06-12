A tweet from Trump's legal team shows he doesn't understand what being president is about - Vox

Vox reports;

Appointees aren’t employees.

Former US Attorney Preet Bharara was on ABC News on Sunday discussing his firing, his pre-firing interactions with Donald Trump, and the James Comey situation. Trump didn’t comment on Bharara, but Mark Corallo, the press spokesperson for Trump’s lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, did.

And his remarks were revealing in terms of team Trump’s understanding of the presidency:

Typo aside, the issue here is that while it’s true that US attorneys are appointed by the president and can be fired by the president, they’re not the president’s “employees” and they don’t “work for” the president. Like the FBI director, the Cabinet, the generals and admirals who command the American military, and other key officeholders, they work for the American people and they swear an oath of allegiance to the Constitution.

That public servants work for the public and not to serve the president is the basic difference between a free, law-governed society and a dictatorship. The FBI’s own website contains a useful essay written by FBI Academy legal instructor Jonathan Rudd about the significance of the oath of office.

“It is significant,” he writes, “that we take an oath to support and defend the Constitution and not an individual leader, ruler, office, or entity ... a government based on individuals — who are inconsistent, fallible, and often prone to error — too easily leads to tyranny on the one extreme or anarchy on the other.”