"FLAG: Sessions will testify Tuesday in an *open* hearing before the Senate Intel Cmte.

FLAG: Sessions will testify Tuesday in an *open* hearing starting at 2:30pm before the Senate Intel Cmte.

WSJ reports;

Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Testify Publicly on Tuesday

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify at a public hearing Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The committee said Monday that Mr. Sessions would appear before it at 2:30 p.m. in an open session. There had been some uncertainty as to whether Mr. Sessions would appear in a public session or a closed one.

The hearing comes after a weekend letter in which Mr. Sessions canceled previously planned public testimony before House and Senate appropriations panels. He said he wanted to address questions former FBI Director James Comey raised when he testified before the intelligence panel last week.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said Mr. Sessions “believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him.”