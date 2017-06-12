President Trump held a Cabinet meeting, and it was weird - Vox

Vox reports on weird;

Cabinet officials’ repeated praise of the president drew mockery on Twitter.

On Monday morning, the White House invited reporters in to watch what was billed as a meeting of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, led by the president himself.

Now, any meeting of a modern-day president’s full Cabinet is more for show than anything else — there are simply too many people at the table, with roles that are too disparate, for anything of substance to be done.

Furthermore, any political meeting that’s conducted in front of the press is necessarily a bit of a PR stunt — serious discussion and debate happens in private, away from the TV cameras.

Still, Trump’s Cabinet meeting struck reporters who attended as particularly odd and bizarre — because after the president spoke, he had each of the Cabinet members around the table briefly speak too, and their comments often included praise for the president.

“We thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda,” Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said. “Greatest privilege of my life, to serve as vice president to a president who’s keeping his word to the American people,” said Vice President Mike Pence. “You’ve set the exact right message,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions, adding, “The response is fabulous around the country.” Here’s the video: