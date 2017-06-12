Comey's a Whistleblower, Not a Leaker - POLITICO Magazine

Politico reports;

Trying to rebut James Comey’s damning testimony about his interactions with President Donald Trump, some Republicans—including the tweeter-in-chief himself—are less interested in what Comey revealed than in how he did so. They’ve slammed the former FBI director as a “leaker” for disclosing to a friend, and subsequently to the press, unclassified memoranda summarizing his interactions with President Trump. But that dog won’t hunt. If Comey had been a rank-and-file government employee, his disclosure would have constituted legally protected whistleblowing. Smearing Comey as a leaker is not only wrong, it’s also dangerous, because it can only discourage other government employees—who have far more to lose—from bringing misconduct to light.

What’s the difference between leaking and blowing the whistle? In popular parlance, it depends on who’s doing it. When someone reveals information in a manner that benefits our party or cause, we call it whistleblowing. When our own ox is gored, we call it leaking.

The law, however, knows no such bias. The Whistleblower Protection Act (WPA), which protects federal government employees against retaliation for blowing the whistle, offers a useful definition of the term. Under the WPA, a federal government employee cannot be punished for disclosing publicly, unless specifically prohibited by a different law, information that he or she reasonably believes evidences “any violation of any law, rule or regulation, or gross mismanagement, a gross waste of funds, an abuse of authority, or a substantial and specific danger to public health or safety.” Importantly, disclosing an abuse of authority can be protected even if such abuse doesn’t rise to the level of an illegal act – such as, to pick a statute at random, obstruction of justice.