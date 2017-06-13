Russia investigation: Rosenstein says no cause to fire Mueller

USAT reports;

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein affirmed his support for Russia special counsel Robert Mueller Tuesday, despite recent suggestions that President Trump was weighing Mueller's dismissal.

Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller last month and has the authority to remove him, told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that he saw no cause for Mueller's dismissal.

"Director Mueller is going to have the full independence he needs to conduct that investigation,'' Rosenstein said.

The deputy attorney general's testimony comes after Trump friend and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said Monday that Trump was considering "terminating'' the special counsel who is overseeing the Justice Department's wide-ranging inquiry into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

"I think he's weighing that option,'' Ruddy said in an interview with the PBS NewsHour.

The authority to appoint a special counsel fell to Rosenstein, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia case because of his failure to disclose during his January confirmation hearing pre-election meetings he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.