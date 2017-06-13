Vox reports;

Colbert's tense, bizarre interview with Oliver Stone, who's "amazed" at Putin's "courtesy"

Halfway through his interview with filmmaker Oliver Stone, whose latest project is a new Showtime documentary series in which he interviews Vladimir Putin, Stephen Colbert blinked in surprise behind his glasses.

"Anything negative you found?" the Late Show host asked. "Anything? Or does he have your dog in a cage someplace?"

The audience laughed, but Stone decidedly did not. "Maybe it's because you hate Trump," he replied, "... or don't trust him ... Russia is convenient as an excuse for hacking the election."

Neither the studio audience nor Colbert himself seemed to know quite what to make of this comment from a man who spent two years corresponding with the Russian president — which is emblematic of just how bizarre the entire interview was.

Colbert had started the segment seriously, insisting that when he has "an Oliver Stone" type on the show, "I want to talk about philosophy, I want to talk about politics, I want to talk about what is truth, what is not truth, what we can understand, so: let's talk about Vladimir Putin." He then kicked off the interview by bringing up the fact that early reviews of the documentary, titled The Putin Interviews, are saying that Stone is "too cozy" with his subject, that he "believe[s] him too easily."