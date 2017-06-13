Trump claims Lynch acted illegally and gave Clinton a 'free pass' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused former Attorney General Loretta Lynch of giving Hillary Clinton a "free pass" in how the Justice Department handled the investigation into the former secretary of state's private email server, and suggested she engaged in illegal activity.

"A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes...gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

A representative for Lynch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's accusation comes after former FBI Director James Comey testified last week that Lynch had instructed him to refer to the bureau’s investigation into Clinton’s private email server as a “matter,” a direction he said “gave me a queasy feeling.”