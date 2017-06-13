Trump Lawyer Cohen Says He'll Testify Before Panel in September - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports;

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer said he’s been summoned to appear before the House Intelligence Committee in September, as multiple investigations into possible Russian contacts by the president’s associates accelerate in Congress.

Michael Cohen said he’s been asked to testify Sept. 5 in front of the House panel, which got sidetracked in its Russia investigation after Chairman Devin Nunes, a California Republican, was forced to recuse himself because of a controversy over his handling of classified material related to the probe.

Representative Michael Conaway of Texas, the Republican who took over the Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, wouldn’t comment on when Cohen is scheduled to appear before the panel.

“I don’t talk about details” of the committee’s work, he said.