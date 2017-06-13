U.S. blames North Korea for hacking spree, says more attacks likely| Reuters

Reuters reports;

The U.S. government on Tuesday issued a rare alert squarely blaming the North Korean government for a raft of cyber attacks stretching back to 2009 and warning that more were likely.

The joint alert from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that "cyber actors of the North Korean government," referred to in the report as "Hidden Cobra," had targeted the media, aerospace and financial sectors, as well as critical infrastructure, in the United States and globally.

The new level of detail about the U.S. government's analysis of suspected North Korean hacking activity comes as tensions continue to escalate between Washington and the reclusive country due to Pyongyang's continued missile testing. The alert warned that North Korea would continue to rely on cyber operations to advance its military and strategic objectives.

North Korea has routinely denied involvement in cyber attacks against other countries.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations was not immediately available for comment.

Tuesday's alert said Hidden Cobra has been previously referred to by private sector experts as Lazarus Group and Guardians of the Peace, which have been linked to attacks such as the 2014 intrusion into Sony Corp's (6758.T) Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) and Kaspersky Lab both said last month it was "highly likely" that Lazarus was behind the WannaCry ransomware attack that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, disrupting operations at hospitals, banks and schools.