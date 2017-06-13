Trump expected to change certification for apprenticeships - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday that would virtually eliminate oversight of government-subsidized apprenticeship programs, according to a source familiar with a draft of the plan.

The draft executive order would shift certification of federally funded apprenticeship programs from the Labor Department to grant recipients, a move that effectively would eliminate government oversight. Right now, companies that receive government funds must report certain information to the Labor Department; under Trump's plan, the companies would essentially monitor themselves, the source said.

Trump is expected to sign the order in conjunction with a policy speech at the Labor Department Wednesday afternoon.

The president's plan would also propose more than doubling the amount allotted for for apprenticeship grants, adding $100 million to Trump's existing 2018 budget request of $90 million. The budget request represented only a one percent increase. The source — who was briefed by a colleague that reviewed a draft of the order last Friday — said the order didn't say how that funding increase would occur; it would almost certainly require approval from Congress.