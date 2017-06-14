Rep. Steve Scalise shot in gunfire at Congressional baseball practice: What we know - Vox

Vox reports;

At least one Republican congressman was shot after a gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning in Northern Virginia, according to a fellow congressman on the scene.

Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot in the hip, and several congressional aides were hit by gun fire near Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria police confirmed.

Shooting reportedly began at around 7:15 am and lasted for about 10 minutes. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) who was at the scene, used his belt as a tourniquet to stop Scalise from bleeding, Brooks said on CNN.

Brooks said he heard about 50 shots, and identified the shooter as a white middle-aged man with a rifle.

Police officers in Alexandria say they have a suspect in custody, according to Crystal Nosal, a public information office for the Alexandria Police Department. They would not confirm the victim's identity.

According to multiple reports from the ground the shooter was reportedly gunned down by a member of Capitol police, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was at the scene, said on MSNBC after the shooting.

"Had [Capitol Police] not been there, it would have been a massacre," Paul said.

Congressional Republicans were practicing for an annual charity baseball game, which is scheduled for Thursday evening.