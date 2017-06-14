The FBI Is Taking Over the Scalise Shooting Investigation - The Atlantic

The Atlantic;

The FBI has taken over the investigation of Wednesday morning’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, in which Republican Representative Steve Scalise was shot and injured along with several other people.

Bureau officials said five people were transported to the hospital, but they declined to say if the shooter was among them. Alexandria police had earlier reported that the shooter was one of the five.

It’s "too early to say" if the shooting was an act of terrorism or an assassination attempt, said Tim Slater, the FBI special agent in charge. “We're exploring all angles.” Calling the investigation “active,” he explained that “once it was confirmed that we had a member of Congress that was involved in the incident,” the FBI had to take the lead.

Slater said there was information on the suspect, but he declined to provide it to the media because “we’re still working on it.” He also declined to comment about the reported appearance of the shooter.