Trump under investigation for possible obstruction of justice - Axios

Axios reports;

President Trump is being investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice, the Washington Post reports citing officials.

Per the Post, "Investigators have also been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates."

Why it matters: As the Russia probe has deepened, the White House line has consistently been that Trump himself is not under investigation. That's no longer the case. Trump is not being investigated for contacts with Russia, though, but for his actions as they relate to the investigation.