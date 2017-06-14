Report: President Trump is now under investigation for obstruction of justice - Vox

Vox reports;

Trump really wasn’t under investigation for most of this year. But the Washington Post reports that he is now.

For most of this year, we now know, President Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that he wasn’t under investigation in the Russia scandal was in fact true.

It’s not true anymore, according to a new report by the Washington Post.

Reporters Devlin Barrett, Adam Entous, Ellen Nakashima, and Sari Horwitz wrote Wednesday evening that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is now probing “whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice” — an investigation they say began just days after Trump fired Comey.

Specifically, they write, “five people briefed” say that Mueller’s team will soon interview Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA director Mike Rogers, along with Rogers’s former deputy, who recently left the government.

A spokesperson for Trump’s personal lawyer issued a statement that conspicuously did not deny the story, merely saying, “The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable, and illegal.”

Many expected that Mueller would at some point turn to the topic of whether the president obstructed justice. But the Post story is the first clearly stated report that he is in fact doing so — a potentially ominous development for the president.