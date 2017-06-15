Weed Inequality

HuffPost reports;

Rev. Al Sharpton Calls For More Diversity In White-Dominated Weed Industry

Rev. Al Sharpton says he does not personally consume marijuana, but that's not stopping him from calling for more black representation in the white-dominated weed industry.

Sharpton, a prominent civil rights leader and founder of the National Action Network, will be the keynote speaker at the Cannabis World Congress Business Exposition in New York on Friday. The event will mark the first time Sharpton will speak publicly about the decriminalization of marijuana use and call for an increase in diversity and better inclusion of people of color within the industry.

"Just because I don't use marijuana as a Minister, does not mean I have the right to impose my moral values on others," Sharpton said in statement sent to HuffPost. "However, I will challenge the cannabis industry and its distributors in states where it is legal to support civil rights movements and ensure that we are not disproportionately excluded from business opportunities."