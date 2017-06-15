Newsvine

Pence lawyers up for Russia probe - Axios

Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:22 PM
Axios reports;

Vice President Mike Pence has hired outside legal counsel to represent him in the federal government's expanding Russia probe, per The Washington Post.

His choice: Pence retained Richard Cullen, a Richmond attorney at the firm McGuire Woods who previously served as a U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The reasoning: Pence's office told WaPo that his choice to hire outside counsel shows that he wants to cooperate with the government's investigation.

Pence's place in the Russia story: The vice president claimed that he was misled by former national security advisor Michael Flynn regarding Flynn's contacts with Russian officials — a lie that ultimately led President Trump to fire Flynn.

Developing...

