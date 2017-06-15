Justice Dept. releases cryptic statement on leaks - Axios

Axios reports;

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the Russia probe due to Jeff Sessions' recusal, released an unorthodox statement Thursday night:

"Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous 'officials,' particularly when they do not identify the country — let alone the branch or agency of government — with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations. The Department of Justice has a long-established policy to neither confirm nor deny such allegations."

The general reaction, summed up by the NY Times' Maggie Haberman, "Have literally never seen a statement like this."

Quick take: This feels like a White House-driven message, especially with President Trump fuming over reports (based on anonymous leaks) that he is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice.

What to watch, via Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein, "If this statement is preemptive: oh, boy, is the story going to be explosive."