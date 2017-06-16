Will Rod Rosenstein Recuse Himself From the Russia Probe? - The Atlantic

The Atlantic;

President Trump directly criticized the deputy attorney general on Friday, and some reports indicate he could soon remove himself from overseeing the special counsel’s investigation.

Trump’s apparent ire toward the man he appointed as the Justice Department’s second-highest-ranking official seems to have grown since news reports on Wednesday described how Special Counsel Robert Mueller is planning to question witnesses as part of a probe into whether Trump may have committed obstruction of justice. That line of inquiry reportedly focuses on Trump’s actions toward former FBI Director James Comey before the president abruptly ousted him last month, and on Trump’s alleged pressuring of top intelligence officials to intervene in Comey’s investigation.

The president’s attack renewed concerns that Trump could move to oust Mueller from the investigation, which would require Rosenstein’s assent under Justice Department rules. Rosenstein told Congress on Wednesday he would not fire Mueller without the legally required “good cause,” potentially setting up a situation where Trump could fire Rosenstein for refusing to fire the special counsel. Richard Nixon attempted a similar purge of the Watergate special prosecutor’s office in 1973 that was dubbed the Saturday Night Massacre; it ultimately hastened his downfall.

Adding to the confusion is a bizarre Justice Department statement released in Rosenstein’s name on Thursday night. The three-sentence press release castigated “anonymous allegations” reported in the media and urged Americans to “exercise caution” before believing them, “particularly when they do not identify the country—let alone the branch or agency of government—with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated.” It’s unclear if Rosenstein was reacting to any recent press report, one yet to be published, or speaking in general terms. A few hours before his statement’s release, The Washington Post reported that Mueller’s team is scrutinizing business dealings by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and adviser.