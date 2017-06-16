Meet the DOJ official who'd take over if Rosenstein recuses - Axios

Axios reports;

If the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recuses himself from the Russia probe — which he privately admitted he may need to do due to his recommendation to fire James Comey — the current third-in-command at the DOJ, Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand, would step in.

It's "only a matter of time" before this becomes Brand's responsibility, says Matt Miller, justice and security analyst for MSNBC and former DOJ. Politico's Seung Min Kim points out there's no one directly below Brand who could step in after her.

What it means: Whoever serves as the DAG makes decisions about resources for Special Counsel Bob Mueller's probe into Trump-Russia and has a final say over whether a prosecution can ultimately take place. And that probe's significance can't be stressed enough — it just expanded to include an investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice, potential financial crimes of Trump associates, and Jared Kushner's business dealings.

What to know about Brand:

Resume via the Post: Right now she manages lawyers at the DOJ litigating on civil rights, policing, and antitrust issues, including the travel ban. A former intern of Chuck Grassley's, she graduated from University of Minnesota at Morris and Harvard Law, where she was a member of the Federalist Society. She clerked for Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy and worked for the firm Cooper, Carver & Rosenthal. Later she served in George W. Bush's DOJ in the Office of Legal Policy and advised Obama on privacy and civil liberties on the government's surveillance programs, and in between spent time at WilmerHale and the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center.

Her former colleagues give ringing reviews: Jamie Gorelick, who worked with her at WilmerHale and who is Jared Kushner's lawyer now: "...very smart and very thoughtful..." Jack Goldsmith, who worked with her in the Office of Legal Counsel, said she "has deep knowledge of the department, is extremely bright, well organized and a good manager, excellent judgment."

But Dems don't like her "pro-corporate" work, which they fear makes her current role as associate attorney general in charge of antitrust issues and civil rights particularly questionable. No Democrats voted "yay" for Brand's confirmation. Patrick Leahy said she "carries a heavily skewed, pro-corporate agenda that would do further harm to the Justice Department" and Liz Warren said Brand has "years of experience fighting on behalf of the biggest and richest companies in the world."