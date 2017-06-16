Trump Disclosure Shows Big Income Boost From Mar-a-Lago - WSJ

WSJ reports;

The Office of Government Ethics on Friday released President Donald Trump’s latest financial-disclosure form, showing some of his real-estate properties thriving since his election as well as fresh sources of income from overseas.

In the 16-month period ending April 15, Mr. Trump reported $37.2 million in revenue from Mar-a-Lago, the luxury Palm Beach, Fla., resort he dubbed the “Winter White House”—$7.5 million more than he reported earning from the resort in his previous financial disclosure, in May 2016. The time periods covered by the reports include some overlapping months.

Mr. Trump in the first months of his presidency spent several weekends at the resort, which earlier this year doubled its initiation fees to $200,000.

The new filings also indicate the extent to which, although Mr. Trump has said he wouldn’t initiate new foreign projects, he has continued to reap benefits from overseas development projects initiated before the election.

Among those are a new India project in Kolkata that brought in revenue of between $100,001 and $1 million. The filings also disclosed substantial revenue from projects in Mumbai and Gurgaon in India.

The disclosures report income and assets in ranges, and the income numbers are revenue, not profits.

The 98-page document provides a glimpse into the president’s vast holdings—despite the sell-off of some properties and all of his individual stocks, and Mr. Trump’s outstanding debts.

The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.—Mr. Trump’s summertime weekend getaway—was shown to have provided nearly $20 million, while the Trump golf course in Sterling, Va., brought $17 million. Mr. Trump has visited the Virginia golf course on most weekends that he has remained in Washington. Those amounts were roughly consistent with what the properties brought in revenue on the 2016 report.

The president also reported nearly $20 million in revenue from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, just blocks from the White House. Major donors and foreign business partners flocked to the hotel during the inauguration and since then, and Mr. Trump has frequently dined at the hotel with his family members.

The largest source of Mr. Trump’s income was the flagship Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, which provided more than $115 million in revenue, even though that was down from the previous year.

Total revenue for the 15 golf courses operated by the Trump Organization in the U.S. and overseas that report income in the filing was down 5%, to $300 million from $317 million. The Wall Street Journal reported this year that the value of Mr. Trump’s golf properties—a core part of his overall business empire—hasn’t kept pace with the amount of money he has invested in upgrades, according to property records.

Mr. Trump’s airline—which his campaign paid $6.6 million over the last cycle—brought in $7.7 million in income in the latest disclosure, up from $3.7 million on the 2016 report.